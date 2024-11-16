UN Slams Israel’s Use of ‘Warlike Tactics’ in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The United Nations Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric said on Thursday that Israel continues to use “lethal warlike tactics” in its military operations in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Quoting the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric stated that three of the 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces between November 5 and 11, were targeted by airstrikes.

Furthermore, the UN official outlined the grave consequences of the demolitions Israel continues to conduct in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem on the Palestinian population.

“Demolitions also continue across the West Bank, displacing people and affecting their livelihoods and access to critical services,” Dujarric told reporters.

He stressed that most of these demolitions took place in occupied East Jerusalem.

“Between 5 and 11 November, 50 out of 62 Palestinians displaced, due to demolitions citing lack of permits, were from East Jerusalem, nearly half of those people were children, the UN spokesperson stated.

Dujarric highlighted the demolition of a residential building in the Al-Bustan area in Silwan, in occupied Jerusalem, which according to the spokesperson housed a community center.

“This facility was a lifeline for more than 1,000 people, offering workshops, scouting, sports, and cultural activities for women and youth groups,” he stressed.

Dujarric added: “Suffice to say, the loss of this center is a serious blow to that community. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)