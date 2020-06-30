UN Rights Chief Urges Israel to Stop Annexation Plan

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Monday called on Israel to cancel Annexation plan of occupied Palestinian territories.

Michelle Bachelet said in her statement that the annexation would adversely affect Palestinian human rights, Anadolu Agency melaporkan.

“annexation is illegal. Period.” Bachelet said.

“I urge Israel to listen its own former senior officials and generals themselves, as well as many voices around the world who agree not to continue this dangerous path,” she added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last month that his government would annex the Jordan Valley and all settlement blocks in the West Bank.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has a place of occupation under international law, making all Jewish settlements there as well as annexations that require illegal.

“The precise consequences of annexation cannot be predicted. But they are likely to be disastrous for the Palestinians, for Israel itself, and for the wider region,” the UN High Commissioner said.

He also said previously the UN Secretary General had asked the Israeli Government to cancel the annexation plan.

“I back that call one hundred percent,” she added.

Bachelet was recorded, along with others, any attempt to annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territory would completely undermine destruction to achieve lasting peace in the region.

She said: “It is likely to entrench, perpetuate and further heighten serious human rights violations that have characterized the conflict for decades.”

“Palestinians living in annexed zones will have more difficulty in accessing essential services such as education and health, and access to assistance may also be hampered,” the UN official added.

Further, Palestinians will be under greater pressure to get out of the annexed zone, and the whole community that is not currently getting under Israeli Government planning will increase the risk of forced displacement.

Palestinians in outer zones who are risk annexed see their access to natural resources cut off, their opportunities for natural growth are eliminated, and even their ability to leave and return to their country is also greatly supported.

“Settlements already a clear violation of international law, will almost certainly expand, increasing the existing friction between the two communities,” Bachelet said.

“I am deeply concerned that even the most minimalist form of annexation would lead to increased violence and loss of life, as walls are erected, security forces deployed and the two populations brought into closer proximity,” she concluded. (T/R7/RE1)

