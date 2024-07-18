UN: Hospitals Should not be Part of Gaza Conflict

New York, MINA – United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that hospitals and health centres should not be part of the conflict in Gaza.

Dujarric’s remarks came during a press conference on Wednesday in response to a question about Israel’s targeting of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only centre for cancer treatment in Gaza, MEMO reported.

Dujarric emphasised that the United Nations condemns targeting healthcare facilities, stating that hospitals should not be sites of combat.

He further explained that the Israeli military had halted all humanitarian aid passing through Wadi Gaza to the northern areas of the Strip, preventing aid from reaching thousands of those in need and causing significant displacement within Gaza City.

On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep dismay at Israel’s targeting of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital.

The following day, Ankara threatened to take Tel Aviv to international courts after images shared online showed Gaza’s only specialised cancer hospital used as a military base.

Ankara also condemned Israel’s military for repeatedly attacking the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, a facility to the south of Gaza City built and equipped by Türkiye. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)