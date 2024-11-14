UN Finds Israel’s Practices in Gaza Consistent with Genocide

New York, MINA – A new report released Thursday by a UN Special Committee investigating Israeli practices in Gaza found Israel’s military actions consistent with the characteristics of genocide, Anadolu Agency reported.

The committee accused Israel of intentionally imposing life-threatening conditions on Palestinians, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare.

“Since the beginning of the war, Israeli officials have publicly supported policies that strip Palestinians of the very necessities required to sustain life – food, water, and fuel,” the committee said, adding that Israel has systematically interfered with humanitarian aid to use vital supplies for political and military ends.

Covering the period from October 2023 (when the Gaza offensive began) to July 2024, the report highlighted the devastating impact of Israel’s ongoing siege and bombing campaigns. It underscored how the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, including water, sanitation, and food systems, has led to a humanitarian disaster.

“By destroying vital water, sanitation and food systems, and contaminating the environment, Israel has created a lethal mix of crises that will inflict severe harm on generations to come,” the committee warned.

The report also raised concerns over Israel’s use of artificial intelligence-enhanced targeting systems in military operations, which it claims has led to disproportionate civilian casualties, especially among women and children.

“The Israeli military’s use of AI-assisted targeting, with minimal human oversight, combined with heavy bombs, underscores Israel’s disregard of its obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants,” the committee said.

Further criticism was directed at Israel’s media censorship and suppression of dissent, alongside attacks on UN organizations and humanitarian workers.

The committee also called for international accountability, urging UN member states to halt support for Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

“A failure to do so weakens the very core of the international legal system and sets a dangerous precedent, allowing atrocities to go unchecked,” it said.

The committee’s findings are due to be presented next Monday to the UN General Assembly. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)