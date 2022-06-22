Today, Jakarta Government Frees Transjakarta, LRT, and MRT Fares

Jakarta, MINA – Enlivening Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary on Wednesday (June 22), the Jakarta Government provides free mass transportation services, such as Transjakarta, MRT, and LRT.

According Beritajakarta, The policy is also applied as a form of appreciation for mass public transportation users.

The policy was stated in the Decree of Jakarta Transportation Agency Head No. e-0076/2022 on the Determination of Special Tariffs for Public Transportation of Transjakarta, MRT, and LRT Jakarta in the Context of the Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary.

Jakarta Transportation Agency Head Syafrin Liputo said that the users of Transjakarta, MRT, and LRT can ride for free on June 22, 2022, from 00:00 to 23:59.

“In addition to enlivening Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary, the policy is also applied as a form of appreciation for mass public transportation users,” he said.

According to him, the fares for Public Housing Transportation Service, Mikrotrans, Tour Bus, Transjakarta Cares, and other Transjakarta services are also free of charge.

Even though it is free, public transportation users were still required to tap in and tap out, either on the gate machine or on the Tap on Bus (TOB) device on each fleet. In addition, passengers were also asked to adhere to health protocols during PPKM Level 1.

“By providing free fares for Transjakarta, MRT, and LRT services, hopefully, it can encourage changes in people’s behavior to switch to public transportation,” he mentioned. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)