Thousands of Muslims Perform Total Lunar Eclipse Prayers at An-Nubuwwah Mosque

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Thousands of Muslims of An-Nubuwwah Mosque consisting of the community and students of Islamic Boarding Shuffah Hizbollah and Madrasah Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung performed total Lunar Eclipse Prayer, Tuesday night.

As the Imam of the prayer as well as the preacher of this total lunar eclipse is the Young Da’i of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Ustaz Nurkholid, MA., who is also Deputy Chairperson III of the Shuffah Al-Qur’an College of Sciences Abdullah bin Mas’ud (STISA- ABM).

Nurkholid in his sermon emphasized that eclipses are one of several natural phenomena that have occurred long ago, even the Prophet himself gave an example of what to do during an eclipse.

“Responding to the eclipse phenomenon, our parents used to think the myth that the moon and the sun would be eaten by an evil giant, then people flocked out with tools that could produce sound to drive the giant away. Even though solar and lunar eclipses are natural phenomena that the Prophet responded to with rituals of worship,” he explained.

He continued, the Prophet in his life only experienced an eclipse once, namely a solar eclipse, because in the past eclipses occurred once every 10 years. When the Prophet saw the light on the earth began to dim, then at that time the Prophet spontaneously vibrated and called his companions to pray.

During his sermon, the Messenger of Allah invited the Muslims to do a lot of istighfar to cleanse themselves of various kinds of sins, perform takbir, bertahmid and give a lot of charity.

According to MINA monitoring at the location, the total lunar eclipse prayer was still carried out even though it was covered by clouds. This was also emphasized by the Chairman of DKM An-Nubuwwah, Ir. Dade Novirzal. According to him, although the lunar eclipse was not visible at the location, the eclipse prayer was still carried out because there were several places where the lunar eclipse was visible. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)