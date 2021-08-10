Thousand of Palestinian Celebrate the Beginning of New Hijri Year at Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs on Monday celebrated the beginning of the new Hijri year, in a central celebration organized in the Ibrahimi Mosque, with the participation of thousands of citizens, despite the barriers and obstacles of the Israeli occupation at the entrances to the Haram.

The ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf Hussam Abu Al-Rub, on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh, and the activities of Hebron and its official, civil and security institutions, Wafa reported.

Abu Al-Rub warned of the occupation’s plans and continuous violations of the Ibrahimi Mosque, such as preventing worshipers and visitors from reaching it, in addition to preventing the call to prayer and attempting to install an elevator in the mosque to change its religious and heritage character.

He stressed that all these schemes will fail, stressing that our people and their leadership are committed to their right and sanctities, and that our people will remain on this land, and the occupation will end.

Abu al-Rub praised the efforts of the Ibrahimi Mosque workers and our people in the Hebron Governorate in light of the current situation, stressing the need for this effort to continue and for the stay in the compound to remain in place in order to miss the opportunity for the occupation.

Abu Al-Rub and the delegation accompanying him inspected the Ibrahimi Mosque and all its facilities, and the Tekkenship of Abraham. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)