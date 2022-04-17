The Wisdom of Ramadan: Fasting Could Prevent Immorality

By: Zaenal Muttaqin, journalist for Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Fasting, which is currently being carried out by Muslims, has a lot of wisdom and fadhilah or virtues. In the book Maqashidus Shaum written by Imam Izzuddin bin Abdissalam, fasting can be a deterrent from the occurrence of disobedience and deviations.

It is explained that this is because of lust, when he is full, he will easily crave for disobedience and whisper to deviations.

Meanwhile, if the lust is in a state of hunger and thirst, then the soul will whisper to pray to Allah and occupy itself with something that is better for him than desire for disobedience and deviation.

Therefore, some of the previous scholars prioritized fasting over other acts of worship. When asked about the reason, the previous scholars answered.

“Because Allah will see me in a state of abandoning food and drink (fasting) which is more pleasing to me than He sees me in a state of abandoning disobedience when I am full.”

It is undeniable, if we are on a full stomach, we often feel lazy and reluctant. That’s when the lust begins to whisper to lazy to do worship and so on.

Therefore, one of the virtues of fasting is to prevent the heart from sinning or leaving obedience. Why not, isn’t it very unfortunate if we have fasted, but immorality still goes on?

So let us not be included in the people categorized by the Prophet Muhammad in one of his hadiths:

كَمْ مِنْ صَائِمٍ لَيْسَ لَهُ مِنْ صِيَامِهِ إِلَّا الْجُوْع وَالْعَطْش

“How many people fast but he does not get anything from fasting except hunger and thirst.” (HR An-Nasa’i).

At least when we are about to commit immorality, fasting reminds us not to do it. And if we practice continuously during this month of Ramadan, then God willing, in the following months, even if we are not fasting, we will be able to refrain from committing disobedience. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)