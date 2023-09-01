Tens of Thousand Muslimah Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Muslims performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, despite restrictions from the occupying forces at military checkpoints around the Old City and the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The Ministry of Islamic Waqf in Occupied Jerusalem was quoted as saying by PIC that 45,000 worshipers carried out Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, after they came from Jerusalem’s 48 neighborhoods and the occupied West Bank.

Occupation troops were deployed on the streets of the city and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, stationed at the gates, stopping worshippers, checking identity cards, and preventing dozens of worshipers from entering the mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)