Tebboune Withdraw During Israeli President’s COP27 Speech 

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (photo: Shada El Balad)

Kairo, MINA – The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has hailed Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for withdrawing from COP27 while Israeli President Isaac Herzog stood to address attendants, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a press statement on Friday, the PFLP considered President Tebboune’s position a reflection of the Algerian people’s role in confronting the Israeli occupation, adding that it also expressed Arab awareness towards the Palestinian cause.

The PFLP saluted the Algerian president and people for their unwavering support of the Palestinian people and resistance while they confront the Israeli occupation.

Earlier on Monday, world leaders from 200 countries and organisations began to arrive in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh to attend the United Nations climate summit COP27. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

