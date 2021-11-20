Spokesperson: UK Decision Is Not Against Hamas Only, But Palestinian People

Gaza, MINA – In an exclusive interview with Dr. Basim Naeem, Hamas spokesperson and a former health minister in Gaza, he expressed his denouncement of the British Decision of Classifying Hamas a terrorist organization, and considered is it a clear violation to the Palestinian right guaranteed by the international low.

In a press conference held today by the Palestinian factions in Gaza after the Britain classified Hamas a terrorist organization, Dr. Naeem told MINA, ” this decision – British decision – is a clear violation to the Palestinian people and an unacceptable interference in their affairs, as Hamas is a national movement selected officially by the Palestinian people in Gaza. Thus, no one have the right to decide who represents the Palestinian people. “

He added that this decision is not limited to Hamas, but also targets the whole Palestinian People. “This decision is not against Hamas only or against the Palestinian factions. Recently, many Palestinian peaceful human rights organizations were also classified terrorist organizations,” Said Dr. Naeem.

Dr. Basim confirmed to MINA, “The Palestinian people has the right to resist the occupation by all means, including the military resistance, which is guaranteed by the international law for all the peoples under any occupation.”

He added that there is a comprehensive strategic plan agreed by all Palestinian factions to face this “Unjust decision”, in which we they will organized many activities in reject to this decision.

The Palestinian Factions in Gaza held today’s morning an urgent meeting followed by a press conference in response to the British decision of classifying Hamas a “Terrorist Organization”. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)