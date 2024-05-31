Select Language

Slovenia Recognizes Palestine as an Independent State

Jubljana, MINA – The Slovenian government has approved the decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state, Prime Minister Robert Golob announced at a press conference on Thursday.

The move equates Slovenia with three other European countries, namely Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which recently provided similar recognition, according to a report by Wafa.

This decision now awaits approval by the Slovenian parliament in the coming days.

The admission is part of a broader international effort to put pressure on Israel to stop ongoing military attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

Slovenian Prime Minister Golob stressed the need for an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

“This is a message of peace,” Golob said. At the time of the announcement, the Palestinian flag was raised alongside Slovenian and European Union flags in front of government buildings in downtown Ljubljana.

With Slovenia’s decision, nine of the 27 European Union member states have now officially recognized Palestine. These include Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria. Malta has indicated that it may take similar action soon.

Britain and Australia have said they are also considering recognition, although France has said now is not the right time.

It is noteworthy that the British parliament voted in favor of recognizing a Palestinian state in 2014, but subsequent governments have not taken action on this decision. (T/RE1/P2)

