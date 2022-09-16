Sheikh Sabri Calls for Protecting Aqsa Mosque Against Israeli Plots

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the head of the Higher Islamic Council in Occupied Jerusalem, has called on Muslim worshipers to continue marching en masse to the Aqsa Mosque and protecting it against serious Israeli schemes, Palinfo reported.

In press remarks on Thursday, Sheikh Sabri said the intensive presence of Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque is important at all times as long as it is still exposed to dangers.

The Jerusalemite official warned that the Israeli occupation state waits for opportunities to execute its plots against the Aqsa Mosque and impose them as new faits accomplis.

He expressed his rejection of all Israeli attempts to take control of the Aqsa Mosque, describing them as “violations of the international law” and “aggression against an Islamic holy site.”

Recently, extremist Jewish groups incited their followers to storm the Aqsa Mosque en masse at the end of the current month to mark religious holidays, prompting Jerusalemite figures and activists to urge their compatriots to intensify their presence at the Islamic holy site during the coming days to protect it against the intended settler desecration.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)