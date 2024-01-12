Save the Children Urges International Action as Child Death toll in Gaza Exceeds 10,000

London, MINA – Save the Children on Friday raised alarm over rising casualties among the children in Gaza, with the official death toll now crossing 10,000.

The UK-based charity stressed that the children are not mere statistics but individuals with dreams, hopes, and the right to a safe future, Anadolu Agency reported.

“They deserve to go to sleep at night without fearing they will be bombed while they sleep. They deserve to play and learn like any other child,” it said in a statement.

“Unless action is taken by governments, including the UK, to uphold their responsibilities under International Humanitarian Law, history will and should judge us all,” it added.

The charity urged world leaders to step up and address the escalating crisis in Gaza, calling for a collective effort to protect the lives and well-being of the children caught in the crossfire.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip..At least 23,469 Palestinians have since been martyred, mostly women and children, and 59,604 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.​​​​​​​(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)