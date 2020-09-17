Saudi Reaffirms Support for Palestinian People

Neom, MINA – The government of Saudi Arabia reiterates its support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and all efforts aimed at achieving a fair and comprehensive solution to the unresolved conflict.

It stressed this support in a way that would allow the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The statement was issued at a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday (15/9) which was chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, SPA reported as quoted by MINA.

In addition, the cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the Arab region, and rejected any threat that destabilizes the region.

Previously, Saudi Arabia stated that they would not enter into any agreement with Israel if they did not enter into a peace agreement with Palestine.

In 2002 Saudi Arabia became a sponsor of the Arab Peace Initiative, containing efforts to restore relations with Israel if this peaceful initiative was realized. The Saudis have reiterated that steps towards normalization will not occur until peace with Palestine is achieved. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)