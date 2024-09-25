Saudi Cabinet Welcomes UNGA Resolution on Ending Illegal Occupation in Palestinian Territories

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi cabinet, chaired by King Salman, welcomed the recent United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution urging Israel to end its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories within a year. The vote was 124-14, with 43 abstentions

The cabinet also emphasized the need for practical and credible steps toward a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

According to Arab News, addressing global developments, the council reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing regional and international security, supporting political resolutions to global crises, and promoting multilateral cooperation to tackle global challenges.

During the session, King Salman expressed his appreciation to international leaders for their well wishes on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day.

In environmental leadership, the cabinet celebrated Saudi Arabia’s election to the presidency of the Global Coral Reef Initiative, a recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts in protecting marine biodiversity and ecosystems. (T/R3/RE1)

