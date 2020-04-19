Saudi Arabian Mufti Call for Tarawih and Eid Al-Fitr Prayer at Home

Riyadh, MINA – The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, as the highest religious authority in the kingdom, said tarawih and Eid prayers can be done at home if if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

“Tarawih and Eid al-Fitr prayer can be done at home if it cannot be done in the mosque because of the preventive measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirusirus,” said Mufti Agung Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh as quoted from MENA FN reported on Monday, April 20.

Saudis in mid-March stopped residents from praying in congregation and Friday prayers at mosques, as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia reports 6,380 Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths so far.

The country also imposed a curfew amid a surge of new infections. The regulation covers the capital city, Riyadh, and other big cities 24 hours a day. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)