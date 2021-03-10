Saudi Arabia Still Impose Limited Umrah

Jeddah, MINA – The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Jeddah said that Saudi Arabia is still imposing a limited policy of opening the Umrah service following the closure of the access of migrants from 20 countries to the country, including Indonesia.

Meanwhile, congregants outside the 20 countries are allowed to perform Umrah.

“The closure of entry access for 20 countries since February 3 is still in effect. However, for a permitted state, its citizens can still perform Umrah. Currently, there are pilgrims from Libya and Nigeria who are performing the Umrah pilgrimage, ”said the Haj Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah Endang Jumali in his statement on Wednesday.

The policy, said Endang, is still in effect since February 3 to date, and only Saudi citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families are allowed to enter.

His party could not confirm when the policy to close access to Saudi Arabia for 20 countries would be lifted.

“The closure of access has not been stipulated for how long, including not being limited to Eid al-Fitr or anytime. There is no information about that yet, “he said.

Initially, explained Endang, the Umrah pilgrimage was opened to citizens outside Saudi Arabia on November 1, 2020 to February 2, 2021. During that period, there were 2,608 Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia who performed the Umrah pilgrimage.

“Currently, all Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia have returned to their respective regions,” Endang concluded. ( T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)