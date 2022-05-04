Russia Accuses Israel of Supporting Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

Moscow, MINA – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, which further escalated the dispute after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Israel later denounced Lavrov, saying his claims were made an unforgivable lie by demeaning the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust, MEMO reports.

Leaders from several Western countries also criticized Lavrov’s comments Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy even accused Russia of forgetting lessons from World War Two.

The Russian Foreign Ministry later replied in a statement that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s comments were “anti-historical” and explained in large part why the current Israeli government supports the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv.

Moscow reiterates Lavrov’s point, Zelenskiy’s Jewish origins do not prevent Ukraine from being run by neo-Nazis.

“Antisemitism in everyday life and in politics is not stopped and is instead nurtured (in Ukraine),” he said in a statement.

Lavrov made Hitler’s remarks on Italian television on Sunday when he was asked why Russia said it needed to “denazify” Ukraine if the country’s own president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is himself a Jew. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)