Restaurants in Ramallah Reopen in Midst of Pandemic

Ramallah, MINA – Governor of Ramallah, Laila Ghannam said restaurants in the Capital City of the Palestinian Authority began on Saturday permitted to reopen, but only for delivery only.

Previously, all restaurants, businesses and places of worship in the city were closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic or Covid-19.

However, starting this week the Palestinian Authority began to relax some restrictions, including allowing the opening of certain shops and on certain days. Thus quoted from the Wafa on Friday, May 1.

Governor Ramallah stressed restaurants will continue to be allowed to operate as long as they comply with measures in accordance with strict health protocols.

During the month of Ramadan, restaurants in Palestine usually only open when before and during breaking the fast.

As of this Friday, there are 507 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Palestine, 100 are declared cured, 4 of whom died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)