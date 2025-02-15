SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reject Trump Plan, Spanish PM: Real Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

5 Views

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Madrid, MINA – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has vowed to fight US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians and turn Gaza into a “Middle Eastern Riviera”.

“No real estate operation can cover up the disgrace, the crimes against humanity that we have seen in Gaza in recent years. We should not allow it. And from Spain, we will not allow it,” Sanchez was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

The leader of Spain’s Socialist Party instead insisted on a two-state solution in which Palestinians and Israelis live in peace, harmony and security.

Earlier this month, Trump said the US would “take over” and “own” Gaza, sending its entire population to neighboring countries to make room for luxury real estate developments. []

Also Read: 90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagReal Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza Reject Trump Plan Spanish PM

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Reject Trump Plan, Spanish PM: Real Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza

  • 11 hours ago
Load More
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Discuss Second Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 5 February 2025 - 06:46 WIB
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
Europe

US Sanction against ICC Threatens Court’s Independence: EU

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 07:13 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:06 WIB
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Indonesia

Trump’s Plan to Expel Gaza Residents, ARI-BP: A Major Crime

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:09 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us