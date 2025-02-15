Reject Trump Plan, Spanish PM: Real Estate Covers Up Crimes in Gaza

Madrid, MINA – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has vowed to fight US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians and turn Gaza into a “Middle Eastern Riviera”.

“No real estate operation can cover up the disgrace, the crimes against humanity that we have seen in Gaza in recent years. We should not allow it. And from Spain, we will not allow it,” Sanchez was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

The leader of Spain’s Socialist Party instead insisted on a two-state solution in which Palestinians and Israelis live in peace, harmony and security.

Earlier this month, Trump said the US would “take over” and “own” Gaza, sending its entire population to neighboring countries to make room for luxury real estate developments. []

