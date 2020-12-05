Qatar Makes Progress on Resolving Gulf Crisis

Doha, MINA – Highlighting progress in the Gulf crisis, Qatar’s foreign minister on Friday said the solution of the crisis must be comprehensive, keeping the Gulf states united.

Speaking at the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue Forum, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said there was nothing to do between the Gulf crisis and the normalization of Israel’s relations with several Gulf states. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency.

“The Gulf crisis has nothing to do with the Abraham Accords or any normalization with Israel,” Al Thani said, adding normalization with Israel at this time would not bring any benefit to the Palestinian people.

He stressed the solution to the Gulf crisis must be based on mutual respect.

On Thursday, the US daily New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump wants to resolve the Gulf crisis before he leaves office in January.

On Wednesday, Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke with the US president’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and discussed regional developments in the Middle East.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade against it on charges of supporting terrorism and meddling in their internal affairs.

Qatar denies the allegations, and has voiced openness to dialogue to end the deadlock. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)