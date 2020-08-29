Kushner : Gulf States’ Normalization with Israel Is “A Matter of Time”

Washington, MINA – Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the US President Donald Trump who is also his son-in-law, said Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia hoped to normalize their relations with Israel, but the question is “time frame”.

“A lot of the countries are watching this very closely. They are going to see how it is responded to. The younger generation [in the region] is very excited about it. Some members of the older generation still have nostalgia for a different time, and don’t want to take any risks,” Kushner said in an exclusive interview with the Newsweek, MEMO reported.

“But the reality is, most of these countries want to advance their economies, and they realize that by holding themselves back they are playing into Iran’s hands and Iran’s desire for a fractured and chaotic Middle East,” he added.

Kushner claims that Gulf state leaders have seen a growing “sense of pessimism about the Palestinian leadership’s intention to improve the lives of the Palestinian people”.

On August 13, the US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal is an attempt to prevent Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalization efforts have begun over the years because Israeli officials have paid official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in an unrelated country. diplomatic or otherwise with that occupying country.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on August 17 that the annexation was not canceled, but postponed. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)