Preventing Coronavirus, Saudis Limit Sermons and Friday Prayers Only 15 Minutes

Riyadh, MINA – To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will impose rules on reducing the duration of Friday Prayer and Sermon to 15 minutes.

Minister of Religion, Da’wah and Islamic Guidance of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh through his official statement on Monday said the policy was taken to protect the safety of the Jamaah and strengthen preventive measures taken against the outbreak of coronavirus.

In addition, the Saudis also reduced the waiting time between prayers and iqomah to 10 minutes for all five obligatory prayer times, applicable to all mosques in Saudi Arabia.

Al Sheikh also said that there was a temporary halt to breaking the fast together in the month of Ramadan or outside Ramadan, i’ctikaf activities, provision of any food in the mosque, and also not allowed the use of used glass for drinking water in places where worshipers gather.

The Saudi Arabian government has also closed the Wadia border crossing with Yemen to avoid the spread of coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

