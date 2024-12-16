President Prabowo Grants Amnesty to 44 Thousand Prisoners 

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grant amnesty to 44 thousand prisoners, considering human rights (HR) and as a step towards reconciliation.

Amnesty is the forgiveness or removal of a sentence granted by a head of state to an individual or group of people who have committed specific criminal offenses. Amnesty can also be interpreted as an action of removal, forgiveness, or providing legal protection against a violation.

Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai, stated that the prisoners who will receive amnesty include those detained for political reasons, issues related to the ITE Law, inmates suffering from long-term illnesses or mental disorders, as well as those with HIV/AIDS requiring special care, and drug offenders who need rehabilitation.

Pigai also emphasized that this includes prisoners involved in cases of insulting the head of state, as the ITE Law is closely related to freedom of expression and opinion.

“Regarding this amnesty, one of the considerations is the humanitarian aspect and the spirit of reconciliation. The President is concerned with this aspect. Therefore, this is undoubtedly a humane political decision based on Human Rights as outlined in point 1 of Asta Cita,” said Pigai in a press statement on Sunday.

The Ministry of Human Rights will also pay special attention to these thousands of prisoners through the Human Rights Awareness program.

This also applies to prisoners involved in Papua-related cases, the elderly, children, and those suffering from chronic illnesses or mental health disorders who require amnesty. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)