Pompeo’s Plans to Visit Israeli Illegal Settlements Protested

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority protests against the planned visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Pompeo’s plan is considered to be a provocation against the Palestinian people and leadership.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Pompeo’s plan could signal the US has become fundamental partner in the occupation of Palestinian land.

“Neither this visit nor the US support for Israeli settlements on Palestinian land can give legitimacy to these settlements or change the fact that they are sure to end,” said Rudeineh as quoted from Palestinian news agency WAFA on Monday.

Rudeineh stressed Pompeo’s visit to Israel’s illegal settlements could be seen as a flagrant disregard for international community resolutions, particularly UN Security Council resolution 2334.

“Israel is trying to benefit from the unrestricted support of the current US administration, which has provided all possible support for its interests, expansion of settlements and expropriation of more Palestinian land, “he said.

If done, Pompeo will become the first US secretary of state to visit. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)