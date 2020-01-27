PM: No Case of Coronavirus in the Occupied Palestinian Territories

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said today that there were no cases of the new coronavirus epidemic in the occupied Palestinian territories, WAFA News Agency reported.

Speaking at the cabinet session held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that the Ministry of Health has raised the level of alertness at its facilities and deployed a medical team at the border crossing with Jordan to identify persons coming from infected counties in case they are infected with the deadly virus.

Corona virus is spreading global concern because it is considered very similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which in 2002-2003 killed hundreds of people in China and Hong Kong.

The condition is exacerbated by the Chinese New Year moment which means, hundreds of millions of people travel in and out of the country.

Hundreds of military doctors were sent to Hubei, and emergency hospitals were built when patients flooded the local medical facilities.

So far, the Corona virus has become a national epidemic in China. Several cases have been reported in a number of other countries, from the United States, France, and Australia.

The Chinese government itself has expanded the isolated area. At the same time the US, France and Japan were preparing to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)