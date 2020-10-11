PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat Confirmed COVID-19

Ramallah, MINA – Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat tested positive for COVID-19 and has been taken to hospital for treatment. This was conveyed by the PLO on Friday (9/10).

The statement was also posted on Erekat’s Twitter account, which apologized for having canceled all appointments until he recovered, MEMO reported.

The PLO Executive Committee and Negotiation Department statement announced that Erekat had infected COVID-19 and expressed hope that he would recover quickly.

Erekat had undergone a lung transplant in the US and left for Jordan on Saturday for medical treatment.

He was born in 1955 in Abu Dis and holds a PhD in Peace Studies. He was the minister of local government in the first Palestinian Authority government.

In 2009, he was elected a member of the Fatah Central Committee and a member of the PLO Executive Committee, and was later nominated as Secretary General by PLO President Mahmoud Abbas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)