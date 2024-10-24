Palestinians in Gaza: We Drink Well Water Without Filtering

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in North Gaza no longer have a supply of drinking water so they are forced to drink well water directly without filtering.

The crisis was conveyed by a MINA News source in North Gaza who did not want to be identified on Thursday via text message.

“There is still no drinking water and we drink well water directly without desalination. The central water pipe was targeted (by Israeli attacks) and now the water available at the hospital is only for two hours a day,” said a MINA source who is in the Al-Awda Hospital area in Jabalia, North Gaza.

He said that on that day, there were six residents who were injured by Israeli attacks who were taken to Al-Awda Hospital. They were residents near the hospital whose homes were bombed. They came to the hospital on their own.

“The Ministry of Health informed us that a mission from the Red Cross might arrive today, Thursday, to transfer patients to Al Ahli Arab Hospital and bring some equipment and food, but we do not know if they will make it to Al-Awda Hospital,” he said.

Today, there are 151 people in Al Awda Hospital, 65 employees, 43 patients, 36 companions and seven children.

The Israeli Zionist forces have intensified their attacks on Northern Gaza since October 7. Schools and refugee camps have been targeted by airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians. (T/RE1/P2)

