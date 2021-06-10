Palestinian PM: Israel’s Killing of Three Palestinians in Jenin is State Terrorism

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Thursday that the fatal shooting of three Palestinians, including two security officers, by an undercover Israeli military unit in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, last night was an act of organized state terror that will have serious consequences, WAFA reported.

In a press statement, Shtayyeh said the assassination in Jenin was an attempt by the outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to elicit reactions that would enable him to retain his position in which he has only a few days left.

Shtayyeh urged the international community, international human rights organizations, and the United States to intervene urgently to stop the Israeli assassinations, and to condemn the policy of persecution, racism and ethnic cleansing practiced by the Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied territories.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences to the families of the three martyrs and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.(T/R3/RE1)

