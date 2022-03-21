Palestinian PM Calls on Republic of Singapore to Recognize the State of Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh today called on the Republic of Singapore to recognize the state of Palestine in order to protect the two-state solution.

Shtayyeh met today, Monday at his Ramallah office with Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, and discussed with him the latest political developments and the evolving situation in the Palestinian territories, WAFA reported.

He stressed that Israel’s measures kill any opportunities for establishing the Palestinian state, adding that the realities on the ground are gradually deteriorating.

“We are not seeking to simply improve the living conditions of the Palestinian people under the occupation, we seek to end the occupation of our land and establish our independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” said Shtayyeh.

He expressed his rejection of the international double standards and called for implementing international law and United Nations resolutions with respect to Palestine.

They also discussed promoting mutual cooperation between the two countries.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)