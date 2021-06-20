Palestinian Football Player Joins Persib Bandung

Bandung, MINA – Persib Bandung, Indonesian Football Club announced a contract agreement with a Palestinian national team player, Mohammed B.A Rashid.

As quoted from Persib Bandung’s official website on Thursday, Rashid will fill one slot for foreign players from the Asian continent.

The joining of Rashid was coach Robert Alberts’ choice after monitoring him throughout 2021. The cooperation contract between Persib and the Palestinian defensive midfielder has a duration of one year.

The player who was born in Ramallah, July 3, 26 years ago, was imported from Al Jeel on a free transfer. Rashid’s contract with the Saudi Arabian League’s second tier club, Al Jeel, expires on June 6, 2021.

Before defending Al Jeel for the 2020 season, Rashid strengthened the Palestinian club, Al-Quds Hilal. He is tied to a contract with Al-Quds Hilal for one season from 2019 to 2020.

The player with a height of 183 cm is also a player for the Palestinian National Team. His last appearance with Palestine was in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Rashid is currently finalizing the process and documents for his departure to Bandung. It is estimated that the end of June he will join in training under the tutelage of Robert Alberts. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)