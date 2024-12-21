Palestinian Fighter Kill Israeli Sniper and His Assistant from Zero Range

Gaza, MINA – Just days after a Palestinian fighter stabbed to death an officer and three soldiers and seized their weapons, in the Jabaliya refugee camp, another fighter carried out another extraordinary operation, Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement on Friday by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, a ‘complex security operation’ also took place in Jabaliya. “One of our fighters managed to eliminate an Israeli sniper and his assistant from zero range in the Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

This story will remain an incredible one, considering that Jabaliya was completely destroyed after weeks of Israeli bombardment, shelling, and fire belts. However, the story does not end there.

“An hour after the incident, the same fighter disguised himself as an occupation soldier and managed to reach the Zionist force consisting of 6 soldiers,” Al-Qassam added.

The fighter simply walked into the crowd of soldiers, wearing an explosive belt, and blew himself up, “killing and wounding them,” the statement concluded.

Despite Israel’s success in killing and wounding thousands of civilians in the city of Jabaliya and the refugee camps in recent weeks, starving the remaining residents, and practically destroying the entire region, the Palestinian resistance continues to grow in strength, thus defeating the so-called Israeli General Plan. The following are the latest statements from the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)