Palestinian Factions in Gaza Unite to Fight Annexation Plan

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian factions in Gaza on Sunday reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national action plan to confront with the US “Deal of the Century”.

The plan consisted of activating a comprehensive resistance to the liquidation plan, calling for people to take part in the day of anger on 1 July and major activities with the participation of all factions in Gaza, MEMO reported.

In a statement issued at the end of the national meeting entitled “United against annexation decisions and agreements of the century”, the ongoing implementation and immediate implementation of PNC and PCC decisions to withdraw recognition from the occupation and withdrawal from the Oslo Accord, including security, political and the economy and everything that follows.

The faction’s statement called for an emergency meeting to agree on an integrated decision to stop the annexation decision and launch a national campaign against plans and ‘deal of century’.

This campaign can result in the formation of a protection and response committee.

The statement also called for the need to establish a special media committee to oversee a massive media campaign, and the formation of a legal committee to prepare a comprehensive legal case condemning the occupation.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government planned to annex most of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley starting 1 July. Palestinians believe the region will cover more than 30 percent of the West Bank.

Responding to his announcement, the Palestinian Authority said that they are no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)