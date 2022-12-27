Palestinian Embassy Condemns the Detention of Nasser Abu Hamid’s Body

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian Embassy to Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli occupation authorities who kidnapped and detained the body of the martyr Nasser Abu Hamid.

The embassy said in a written statement on Monday, holding Nasser Abu Hamid’s body was a clear violation of the rights of his parents, his family, his relatives and all the Palestinian people.

The embassy emphasized that this decision was within the framework of colonial, racist and arrogant thinking that controls the decision-making center in the occupied country.

“They also ignore international law, legitimacy by force and betrayal of our people. This was done by combining the bodies of martyr Abu Hamid with dozens of bodies of martyrs,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The State of Palestine is following the matter with all relevant international and regional parties, including competent international organizations and human rights councils who consider that international double standards encourage the occupying state to dig deeper into its crimes,” added the Embassy.

The embassy asked for international humanitarian action that is in line with international law and human rights principles, in order to put pressure on the occupying countries to immediately release the bodies of the martyr Abu Hamid and dozens of other bodies.

Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid died at the age of 50 as a result of forms of ill-treatment including medical negligence, despite repeated calls for his release to seek medical treatment as soon as possible after suffering from cancer.

The embassy said this was a serious violation of its obligations under international humanitarian law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)