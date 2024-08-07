Palestinian Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Rises to 39,653

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army killed 30 more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll to 39,653 since last October 7, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that some 91,535 others had been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 30 people and injured 66 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” said the ministry, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)