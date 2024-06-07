Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 36,700

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – At least 36,731 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that 83,530 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli attacks killed 77 people and injured 221 others in the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

