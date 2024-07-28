Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Surges to 39,324, Over 90,830 injured

Gaza, MINA – Gaza health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 39,324 reported fatalities, with an additional 90,830 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reports.

Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 66 Palestinians and the injury of 241 others, according to medical sources .

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulances and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)