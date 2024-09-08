Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Nears 41,000

Select Language

Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 33 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since last October 7 to 40,972, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that some 94,761 other people have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 33 people and injured 145 others in three ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

