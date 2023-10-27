Palestine UN Envoy Urges International Community to Act as Gaza Remains Under Israeli Bombs

New York, MINA – UN Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine, Riyadh Mansour, urged today the UN General Assembly act against the indiscriminate Israeli killing of Palestinians in Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid into the war-torn territory, WAFA reported.

“We are meeting here while Palestinians in Gaza are under the bombs,” the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN said. Citing circumstances on the ground, Mansour stressed that humanitarian aid was badly needed and that hospitals were operating without anaesthetics.

“You are speaking while families are being killed, hospitals are coming to a halt, neighbourhoods are being destroyed, and people are fleeing from one place to another with no safe place to go.”

“There is no time to mourn,” Mansour stressed, pointing to the rising death toll, with more than 7000 Palestinians killed by Israel’s relentless bombardment on Gaza. “If you do not stop it for all those who have been killed, stop it for all those who can be saved,” Mansour urged.

He stressed that the Palestinians have survived decades of occupation, 16 years of a blockade, and five wars in Gaza, adding that the answer to the killing of Israelis and Palestinians is not more killing.

“The only path forward is justice for the Palestinian people,” he said, asking the UN membership to uphold UN principles.

“Vote to stop the killing, to stop this madness,” he said. “Choose justice, not vengeance. Choose peace, not more wars. Vote to end almost three weeks of the worst double standards we have seen in decades. Do not miss this chance. Lives are hanging in the balance. Please, save lives, save lives, save lives.”(T/R3/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)