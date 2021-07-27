Palestine to Host 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestine was granted the right by the Asian Football Federation to host the eighth group match of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers.

According to Wafa, Palestine will host Group H matches, including Thailand and Malaysia from 19 to 25 September 2021 at the Faisal Al Husseini Stadium in the city of Al-Ram, north of occupied Jerusalem.

28 Asian country teams will participate in the qualifiers which are divided into 8 groups. The group winners will qualify for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup finals in India from 20 January to 6 February 2022.

While Japan as the defending champion, Australia the second winner and China the third winner in the last edition and India as the host, automatically qualify for the finals.

For Palestine, this is not the first time that it has hosted a qualifying match for the AFC Women’s Cup, having previously hosted a group qualifier in the same competition in 2017. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)