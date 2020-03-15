Palestine Temporarily Stops Activities in Mosques and Churches

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority appealed to its citizens to temporarily stop activities in mosques and churches in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus or Covid-19.

Instead, the Palestinian Ministry of Religion called on residents to worship at home.

“In line with the Ministry of Health’s recommendations to minimize physical contact and avoid crowds of people, we appeal to Muslims in Palestine to worship at home,” the ministry said as quoted from Middle East Monitor (MEMO) on Sunday, March 15.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said the number of cases infected with the coronavirus increased to 38 people, after the discovery of three new cases in the Bethlehem region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza informed that 2,667 people were assigned home quarantine. However, Gaza is still declared to be zero from patients infected with Covid 19.

However, Gaza has imposed border closures, except for humanitarian and health assistance. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)