Over 9,700 Palestinians Detained since Start of Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Gaza, MINA –The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Authority and the Palestine Prisoners Society (PPS) said that the Israeli occupation army has detained more than 9,700 people since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, Wafa reports.

The PPS and the Commission said in a joint statement that this would include those who were arrested from homes, through military checkpoints, those who were forced to surrender themselves under pressure, and those who were held as hostages.

The statement pointed out that the detentions are accompanied by widespread abuse, beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to sabotage and destruction of citizens’ homes.

The Commission and PPS stated that the occupation detained at least 15 people from the West Bank, including three women, a child, and former detainees, from yesterday evening until this morning. (T/RE1/P2)

