Over 100 Canadian Professors Reject University’s Attempts to Cancel Decision to Boycott Israeli Occupation

Montreal, MINA – Over 100 professors at Canadian McGill University signed an open letter, rejecting the university’s administration’s attempts not to implement a decision adopted by the University Students’ Union for a policy of solidarity with Palestine, which 71% of university students voted for it.

As quoted from Days of Palestine on Wednesday, the letter was entitled “Support of the Student Union and the Policy of Solidarity with Palestine”, and came after a decision by the university administration which refused to implement the student union’s decision to boycott the university’s companies complicit with the Israeli occupation.

The university administration had announced that it would not ratify the students’ association’s decision on the pretext that it contradicts the university’s policy.

In the open letter, the professors praised the work of the Solidarity Organization for Palestinian Human Rights at the university in setting the policy of solidarity with Palestine.

They stressed the importance of maintaining independent democratic channels to push for real change on campus.

“We, the faculty at McGill University, support the University Student Union’s recent adoption of a Palestine Solidarity Policy, which campaigns to highlight issues of human rights and social justice,” the letter read.

It emphasized that “student generations have played a key role in advocating for justice and anti-apartheid actions, and we support the right of students to use democratic channels to campaign that affects the entire academic community.”

It added that students’ voting in support of Palestinian rights is a continuation of a long history of student leadership aiming to bring about meaningful changes in the education arena.

It is noteworthy that the university’s students voted last month in favor of a decision called the Solidarity with Palestine Policy, which includes a demand for the university to completely boycott all companies and institutions complicit with the settlement apartheid against the Palestinians and to completely withdraw its investments from all companies complicit with Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)