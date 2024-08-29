Online Drivers Across Jakarta Hold Massive Protest Demanding Welfare

Jakarta, MINA – Online motorcycle taxi drivers across Jakarta on Tuesday hold a massive protest in Jakarta, demanding better welfare as conditions continue to worsen.

The difficulty in finding jobs amid the wave of layoffs has led many to turn to ojol as their primary source of income.

Hammam Krishna, Chairman of the All Indonesian Online Motorcycle Taxi Fleet Supervisory Board (ASOOI), acknowledged the decrease in drivers’ earnings. He mentioned plans to hold a protest around the Horse Statue in Central Jakarta.

The participating fleet will include all ASOOI members from Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi.

One driver named Mahmudin, who typically operates in Jakarta, stated that it has become increasingly difficult to meet daily needs.

He noted that finding passengers is very challenging, there are more drivers, and commission cuts are getting larger.

“It’s tough these days; even earning 100,000 rupiah a day is hard. Buying fuel is a struggle,” said Mahmudin.

Another driver, Asep, mentioned that the 100,000 rupiah he gives his wife is never enough, leading to frequent arguments.

“Everything is hard now. Just eating at a warteg costs 15,000 rupiah. Giving my wife 100,000 rupiah leads to fights because it’s not enough. It’s not sufficient,” he said.

“Not to mention cooking expenses, spices, gas when it runs out, rice, which is expensive, and school fees for the kids. How can we not struggle with online loans?” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)