Oman Issues New Quarantine Measures for Arriving Travellers

Muscat, MINA – Passengers arriving in Oman are required to quarantine in hotels and other isolation centers starting March 29 from 2 p.m., as part of the country’s new COVID-19 measures, the local daily Times of Oman reported on Tuesday, March 23.

Arrivals must make their booking via the Sahala platform, the Civil Aviation Authority said, Arab News reported.

Airlines are also obliged to check that the booking made by the passenger is confirmed on the platform.

Earlier in February, the Sultanate released a new set of coronavirus rules including the closure of beaches, parks and leisure spaces.

It also warned that anyone entering Oman, through land, sea, or air, must undergo institutionalized isolation at their own expense, as authorities have caught individuals breaching home quarantine.

The total number of infections in the country has reached 151,528 with 139,442 recoveries and 1,629, the Ministry of Health reported.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)