OIC Urges UN Security Council to End Israeli Violations in Al-Aqsa

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urges the UN Security Council to take responsibility for ending Israeli violations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area of ​​Jerusalem.

The OIC calls on the international community to use the state’s political path to achieve peace based on the vision of a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The OIC also denounced the incursion of extremist Jewish settler groups and Israeli occupation forces into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Quds Press reported on Friday.

“The repeated attacks on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa constitute an attempt by the occupying powers to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, which is a violation of international law, the Geneva Conventions and relevant UN resolutions,” the statement read.

The organization holds the occupying government fully responsible for the consequences of continuing such systematic attacks.

Right-wing Jewish organizations have intensified their assault on Al-Aqsa in the past two days, on what they call “Yom Kippur Day”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)