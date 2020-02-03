OIC Rejects the US “Deal of Century”

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressly rejects the Middle East peace plan “Deal of Century” proposed by the United States some time ago.

It was stated at the Extraordinary Ministerial Conference of the OIC’s Executive Committees in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday, February 3. As quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

In a statement released earlier, the OIC explained their plans to discuss the organization’s attitude towards the peace initiative.

“The OIC reaffirms its position and support for Palestinians in their struggle to regain their legal rights, including establishing an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the OIC wrote in the statement.

The organization also stressed the solution to the Palestinian problem must be in accordance with international law, relevant at the UN resolutions and Arab peace initiatives.

The OIC also underlined what was referred to as the “Deal of Century” – announced by the US President Donald Trump last week had been rejected by the Arab League.

Besides Indonesia, the meeting was also attended by a number of Ministers and High Officials of OIC member countries, including Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, and others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)