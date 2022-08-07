Number of Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Rises

Gaza, MINA – The number of victims of the continuous Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since yesterday (Friday) has risen to fifteen Palestinian martyrs, and more than 125 wounded, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that an elderly Palestinian woman was martyred in an Israeli raid near the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, after another woman was killed earlier, and others were injured.

According to local sources, the woman were killed during a civilian vehicle near the Beit Hanoun checkpoint in the northern Gaza Strip, while transporting a bride to her husband house.

Two Palestinian civilians were also killed and others were wounded, including serious issues, in the occupation bombing in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since Friday afternoon, the Gaza Strip has been subjected to continuous aggression by the occupation forces, as the occupation warplanes launched several missile raids on separate areas of the Strip.

The occupation artillery also fired a number of shells targeting Palestinian civilians in residential neighborhoods and agricultural lands, which led to the deaths and injuries of many, as well as causing material losses to residential buildings, property and infrastructure. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)