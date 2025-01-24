SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Number of Israeli Occupation Military Tops Resign over Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 54 seconds yang lalu

54 seconds yang lalu

0 Views

Gaza, MINA – Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has listed the most prominent figures who have resigned from the Israeli military over Al-Aqsa Flood Operation or Hamas’ cross-border attacks on October 7, 2023.

As quoted from Middle East Monitor, the newspaper indicated that the prominent figures who resigned are:

1. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi

2. Commander of the Southern Area Yaron Finkelman

Also Read: Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

3. Commander of the Gaza Division Avi Rosenfeld

4. Chief of Military Intelligence Aharon Haliva

5. Commander of the 8200 Intelligence Unit Yossi Sariel

6. Commander of the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Strip Haim Cohen

Also Read: Hamas to Release Four Israeli Female on Saturday’s Prisoner Exchange

The newspaper claims that Halevi took over as Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army during a turbulent period and appointed by the transitional government.

He took office at a time when the Chief of Staff was at odds with the political echelon and amid a controversy over a judicial overhaul that rocked Israeli society and created serious divisions.

It was said that the Army had failed miserably in the face of Hamas’s surprise attack, but claimed that, under his leadership, the Army recovered and succeeded after more than a year of continuous fighting in seven different theaters, including Gaza and Lebanon. []

Mi’raj News Agency ((MINA)

Also Read: Al-Aqsa Flood as the Most Successful Resistance Operation: Al-Quds Brigade

TagHerzi Halevi Israeli occupation military

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Number of Israeli Occupation Military Tops Resign over Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

  • 54 seconds yang lalu
Palestine

Gaza-Israel Continue to Launch Attack Each Other

  • Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 21:40 WIB
Palestine

ISRAELI OCCUPATION ARMY CONFIRMS DEATHS OF 22 SOLDIERS

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2014 - 04:09 WIB
Palestine

ZIONIST FORCES STEP UP CRACKDOWN IN PALESTINIAN CITIES

  • Wednesday, 18 June 2014 - 06:15 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Presence in West Bank, Jerusalem Illegal: UN Rapporteur

  • 23 hours yang lalu
video published on Wednesday shows Hussein Fayyad (Abu Hamza), commander of the Beit Hanoun Battalion in the Al-Qassam Brigades, appearing in Gaza (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Commander Previously Declared Dead by Israel Reappears in Gaza

  • 21 hours yang lalu
A member of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (BKSAP DPR RI), Syahrul Aidi Maazat (photo: BKSAP)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BKSAP Rejects Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

  • 14 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Al-Aqsa Flood as the Most Successful Resistance Operation: Al-Quds Brigade

  • 11 hours yang lalu

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us