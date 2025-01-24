Number of Israeli Occupation Military Tops Resign over Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

Gaza, MINA – Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has listed the most prominent figures who have resigned from the Israeli military over Al-Aqsa Flood Operation or Hamas’ cross-border attacks on October 7, 2023.

As quoted from Middle East Monitor, the newspaper indicated that the prominent figures who resigned are:

1. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi

2. Commander of the Southern Area Yaron Finkelman

3. Commander of the Gaza Division Avi Rosenfeld

4. Chief of Military Intelligence Aharon Haliva

5. Commander of the 8200 Intelligence Unit Yossi Sariel

6. Commander of the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Strip Haim Cohen

The newspaper claims that Halevi took over as Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army during a turbulent period and appointed by the transitional government.

He took office at a time when the Chief of Staff was at odds with the political echelon and amid a controversy over a judicial overhaul that rocked Israeli society and created serious divisions.

It was said that the Army had failed miserably in the face of Hamas’s surprise attack, but claimed that, under his leadership, the Army recovered and succeeded after more than a year of continuous fighting in seven different theaters, including Gaza and Lebanon. []

